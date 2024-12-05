AUSTRALIA and the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday launched a five-year P1.5-billion program that would boost social protection programs in the Philippines, which includes better welfare programs for indigenous peoples, according to the Australian Embassy in the Philippines.

In a joint statement, the embassy and the DSWD said the Social Protection, Inclusion, and Gender Equality (SPRING) program will involve capacity-building programs and policy reforms for Philippine social protection programs. The program will run from 2024 to 2029.

“Australia is committed to working with the Philippines to achieve its development objectives, and through SPRING we are stepping up our support for the most disadvantaged Filipinos,” Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu during the agreement signing event on Thursday, based on the statement.

Canberra in October launched its five-year development plan with the Philippines, which will provide more than P4 billion each year in mostly official development assistance to support mining, infrastructure, renewable energy and agriculture.

“SPRING builds on Australia’s long-standing support for social protection in the Philippines, driven by the shared ambition of both nations to build a more prosperous and resilient Philippines,” the embassy added.

Trade and investment between Canberra and Manila could grow by 10% this year, Luisa Rust, minister-counselor and senior trade and investment commissioner of the Australian Embassy, earlier told reporters.

Ms. Yu earlier said funding assistance from Australia to the Philippines has reached about P63 billion in the past two decades.

“The DSWD understands that our country is diverse and constantly evolving. That is why we continue to build partnerships and innovate our approach to be just as dynamic and responsive,” DSWD Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian said at the same event. — John Victor D. Ordoñez