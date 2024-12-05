PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the government is set to operationalize two key road projects in Davao region by 2026.

He was referring to the Tagum City Bypass Road and the Island Garden City of Samal Circumferential Road.

The government is also working on the completion of the Carmen-Tagum City Coastal Road, he added in a speech at the distribution of certificates of condonation and e-titles to land reform beneficiaries in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos said two flood-control projects in Sarangani province were nearing completion.

The President distributed 1,251 Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) and 13,527 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (CoCROMs) to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in central Mindanao.

In his speech, he said the 11,709 beneficiaries from Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat will be freed from P939 million in loans, interests, and surcharges.

In Davao region, he distributed 11,559 CoCROMs and 816 CLOA titles and E-titles to ARBs, who will be freed from their debt amounting to P678.1 million — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza