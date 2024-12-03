THE House of Representatives reaffirmed its support towards providing for the budgetary needs of the Philippine armed forces, including a P350 daily allowance for soldiers, Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Tuesday.

“The House will continue to work closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) leadership to address pressing concerns, including adequate funding for operations, modernization efforts and the welfare of our men and women in uniform,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Romualdez addressed the military leaders during their courtesy call to the House, where they reaffirmed their loyalty to the Constitution. “We always remain loyal to our Constitution,” AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Jimmy D. Larida said in the same statement.

The visit of the military’s top officials come after firebrand leader and ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte called on the armed forces to correct what he saw as a “fractured governance” of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration amid a political spat between their families.

The P6.352-trillion national budget for next year is being reviewed by the bicameral conference committee. Lawmakers expect the bill to be approved by Dec. 9. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio