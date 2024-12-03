A LABOR GROUP on Tuesday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration to ease the financial burden of Filipino workers by eliminating excessive fees, specifically car stickers and parking charges in government-owned export processing zones.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) Vice-President Jun M. Ramirez slammed the sharp increase in car sticker fees at the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI), in Taguig City, calling the increase to P1,200 from P500 between December 2024 to December 2025 unacceptable, noting the minimum wage increase is only P35 in the National Capital Region or only 5.7%.

“Workers are facing multiple financial challenges, and the government’s decision to impose or increase unnecessary fees only worsens their plight,” Mr. Ramirez said in a statement.

FFW said the added fees could further strain the finances of workers, many of whom are already struggling with low wages.

Workers called for intervention from the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and Mr. Marcos due to the “unfair working conditions and rising costs imposed on them.”

FTI did not immediately respond to an e-mail and Viber message seeking comment.

“We urge President Marcos, DoLE, EPZA and other concerned agencies to look into the issues faced by workers at FTI and other export zone,” Mr. Ramirez said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana