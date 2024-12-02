Over a hundred informal workers in Siargao registered for social protection, livelihood support and employment opportunities through a one-stop service initiative held on Nov. 29-30.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the beach destination has been identified as an area needing improvement in social protection compliance as laborers lack the necessary registration and understanding of its importance

“Siargao, a famous surfing destination, relies heavily on tourism and agriculture. However, farmers, fishers and tourism operators become increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Stronger typhoons and environmental shocks have pushed many into poverty, worsened by limited access to social protection,” the ILO said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative was in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and local partner Lokal Lab, targeting workers in the agro-fishery, tourism, digital freelancing, and micro and small enterprise sectors.

The initiative was part of the ILO’s Rise from Multiple Crises Through the Integrated Formalization of Informal Economy and Rebuilding Better Coconut Economy programs, which aim to support vulnerable communities facing economic and environmental shocks.

“As a one-stop seamless process, they are not just prepared but also protected against economic shocks and climate change,” said Linartes M. Viloria, ILO National Project Coordinator in a statement. — Chloe Mari