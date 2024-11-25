THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said about 10,000 prisoners would be freed before Christmas, following the finalization of the implementing rules and regulations for the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), which now also applies to those convicted of heinous crimes.

During a culminating event at the Social Hall of the BuCor Administrative Building within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Compound on Monday, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. said between 5,000-10,000 convicts would be home for the holidays.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court en banc ruled that any prisoner is entitled to GCTA if the convict is in a penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center, or any local jail.

In a statement, Mr. Catapang emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration with other government agencies in areas where prisoners would be integrated.

Some BuCor partners include the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The event on Monday celebrated the release of 500 prisoners between October 22 and November 25, including 104 who attended the ceremony on Monday.

Out of the 500,347 completed their maximum sentences, 110 were acquitted, 21 were given probation, 20 were granted parole, one was released on bail, and another was freed through habeas corpus. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana