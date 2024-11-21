DIGITAL travel platform Agoda cited Subic as the 6th cheapest destination in Asia for the upcoming holiday season due to its low room rates, it said.

“Travelers seeking budget-friendly accommodation options for Christmas and New Year’s Eve have many destinations in Asia to choose from, with Subic being the most affordable destination in the Philippines with an average room rate of P5,046.69 per night,” Agoda said in a statement.

According to Agoda’s “Cheapest Christmas Destinations” list released on Wednesday, Hat Yai, Thailand is the cheapest destination in Asia with an average room rate of P2,699.39 per night. This was followed by Surakarta Indonesia with a rate of P2,758.08, and Varanasi, India at P2,875.44.

Ranking fourth in the list is Dalat, Vietnam, which has an average room rate of P3,638.31 per night, while Miri, Malaysia came in fifth with an average room rate of P3,814.36.

Other cheap destinations cited include Taitung, Taiwan (P5,868.25 average room rate), Nagoya, Japan (P6,396.39), and Yeosu-si, South Korea (P7,511.36).

“The holiday season brings joy, cherished moments with friends and family, and the spirit of exploration. It’s also a time when expenses can quickly accumulate, making budget considerations crucial for travelers,” Michael Hwang, country director, the Philippines at Agoda, was quoted as saying.

Agoda’s “Cheap Destinations” ranking was based on an analysis of the average room rates of the top ten destinations per market. The room rates, which were for accommodation bookings, were quoted on average, and are subject to changes.

The bookings analyzed covered the period of September to October 2024, with check-in dates between Dec. 24 to 31, 2024. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz