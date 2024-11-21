COTABATO CITY — A bloc of mayors in Lanao del Sur are supporting the effort of their governor and three other provincial chief executives to have next year’s supposed first ever Bangsamoro parliamentary elections reset to 2026.

A total of 28 mayors out of the 39 in Lanao del Sur, who belong to the regional political party Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP), backed Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr.

Mr. Adiong, along with three other governors, Abdulrauf A. Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte, Hadjiman H. Salliman of Basilan and Ysmael I. Sali of Tawi-Tawi, clearly pointed out, in a written statement released on Wednesday, bearing their signatures, that they want the first ever 2025 parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) held in 2026 instead.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities on Thursday stated that all of the 28 mayors in Lanao del Sur belonging to the SIAP party are behind Mr. Adiong in his bid for the resetting of the BARMM parliamentary polls.

Mayors in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and in Basilan had earlier signed manifestos expressing favor for the Senate Bill No. 2864 and House Bill No. 11034, introduced by Senate President Francis G. Escudero and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, respectively, as enabling measures for the postponement.

Mr. Adiong, who is a senior SIAP official, said he is grateful to the party’s 28 mayors in Lanao del Sur for manifesting favor for the postponement of the regional election — John Felix M. Unson