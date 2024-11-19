THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) clarified its regulatory authority over business process outsourcing firm Central One Bataan Inc., following allegations of illegal activities.

In a recent briefing, a PAGCOR official initially stated that Central One Bataan fell under the jurisdiction of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).

PAGCOR has released a statement to “rectify” this statement on Tuesday.

“Following the letter of the law, Central One Bataan’s involvement in online gaming activities clearly subject the same to PAGCOR’s jurisdiction and regulatory authority,” it said.

However, PAGCOR said Central One Bataan is not one of the companies licensed by PAGCOR to legally operate such activities.

The Republic Act 9728 grants AFAB the power to oversee certain tourism-related activities within the Freeport Area of Bataan including games, amusements, recreational and sports activities subject to the approval and supervision of PAGCOR.

Under the law, AFAB may regulate specific activities and exercise authority within its jurisdiction but its power to issue licenses for gaming operations remains conditional and subject to PAGCOR’s oversight and approval. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante