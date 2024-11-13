THE PHILIPPINE-American Education Foundation or Fulbright Philippines has committed $100,000 (P5.87 million) to support Filipino scholars studying fields related to nuclear energy as Manila tries to address power shortages, Washington’s ambassador to Philippines said on Wednesday.

“The United States is fully committed to supporting the development of the Philippines’ nuclear sector with a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson said in her speech at the Philippine International Civil Nuclear Supply Chain Forum in Quezon City, based on a transcript sent to reporters via Viber.

“These (Filipino) scholars will have the chance to attend top US technical and engineering programs, tapping into the full range of resources that Fulbright offers.”

The Department of Energy expects nuclear power to start feeding into the country’s grids by 2032, Energy Director Michael O. Sinocruz earlier told congressmen.

Washington and Manila’s Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, also known as the 123 Agreement, entered into force on July 2, the US State Department said in a statement on July 9. Both countries signed the deal in November.

The pact provides a legal framework for the export of nuclear materials, equipment and components from the US to the Philippines.

“Building a safe, secure civil nuclear industry, however, requires more than technology and materials,” Ms. Carlson said. “It needs strong institutions, supportive policies, and a skilled workforce.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez