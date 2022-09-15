ISRAEL has vowed to connect Israeli information communications technology (ICT) firms with Philippine stakeholders to strengthen trade relations and boost technological innovation between the two countries, the Israeli embassy said on Wednesday.

During a business-to-business networking event organized by the embassy at the New World Hotel in Makati City, Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said the delegation of Israeli ICT firms that participated in the networking opportunity was the largest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I call our companies and the local partners, we should bring not only the very best of technologies but also aspects of knowledge transfer and job creation,” he said at the event. “This will make our long-term partnership beneficial for all parties.”

The companies that participated in the event were primarily engaged in cybersecurity, 5G network development, and user prediction.

Appnext, an independent application discovery platform, was one of the several firms that pitched services to local stakeholders.

Alon Benami, the director of strategic partnerships for Appnext, said his firm has been working with local application developers for the past two years.

“We are working with 3,000 applications every day, and we partner with the world’s top original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and telecommunications companies,” he said.

Artificial Intelligence and big data prediction platform Talamoos also presented how its service that anticipates a user’s interests and preferences based on online behavior could increase a firm’s revenues and engagements.

The networking event was a collaboration between the Israel Embassy and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, local investors, and other government representatives participated in the ICT roadshow event.

“Today technology and innovation is one of the key pillars in our relations with the Philippines,” Mr. Fluss said. “Our priority and main effort is promoting the establishment of bridges of innovation and technology between our two countries.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez