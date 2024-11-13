THE Commission on Audit (CoA) has flagged the city government of Baliwag in Bulacan province for failing to transfer under its full ownership eight purchased land parcels, opening it to land ownership disputes.

State auditors said the title of eight land lots with a total area of 23,000 square meters were not transferred under the city government’s ownership, which exposes it to land claims.

“The Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) on eight parcels of land with a total land area of more or less 23,085 square meters, with a market value totaling P20,409,040, have still not been transferred to the name of the City,” a part of the CoA report stated.

The city government of Baliwag did not immediately respond to an e-mail and Facebook Messenger chat requesting comment.

State auditors recommended the LGU to create a “special committee” that will register the parcels of land under the city’s ownership. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio