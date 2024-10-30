THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday said that around P178.5 million worth frozen mackerel without import clearance has been intercepted recently.

Last Oct. 30, the BoC and the Agriculture department intercepted at the Manila port a total of 21 forty-foot containers of undeclared frozen mackerel shipped from China.

The containers were not covered by the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC) from Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the BoC said in a statement.

“BFAR’s fisheries certification section confirmed no records of an application for mackerel from the consignee covering the period Aug. 30 and Sept. 16.”

“Furthermore, any such applications would have been rejected pursuant to DA (Department of Agriculture) Memorandum Order No. 14, series of 2024, which suspends the issuance of SPSIC for the importation of round scad, mackerel, and bonito.”

Agricultural goods without an import clearance pose a serious risk to the domestic agriculture and fisheries sector as well as consumers, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

“The absence of the necessary SPSIC poses a serious risk to our local agriculture and fisheries, as well as the health and safety of consumers,” he said. “It is imperative that all imported agricultural products adhere to established safety and quality standards.”

The Manila International Container Port, the port where the goods were confiscated, will issue Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the subject shipments for violating Customs laws.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury revenues from the BoC fell by 3.31% to P76.3 billion year on year in September due to a double-digit decline in import duties and the increase in smuggling activities. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz