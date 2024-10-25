By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

A commercially operational power plant by 2032 can be achieved through the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) revival, a congressman said on Monday.

As mentioned in the Philippine Nuclear Energy Roadmap, the country aims to include nuclear power plants in the power mix by introducing at least 1,200 megawatts and gradually increasing to 4,800 megawatts by 2050.

Chairman of the House Committee on Nuclear Energy and Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Marcos Juan Bruno O. Cojuangco said this goal is unattainable unless the government strives to operationalize the BNPP.

“They have not even identified the kind of nuclear plant they want to buy,” he told BusinessWorld. “If they were to tell me that they will run the Bataan Nuclear Plant by 2032, I would believe them because it is 100% complete,” he added.

Re-opening the 1986 mothballed power plant would take four to five years to commission, according to Mr. Cojuangco. “Bataan can supply 620 megawatts, and you can build the three AP-1000 there, which can supply 1100 megawatts each for a total capacity of 3920.”

Since the BNPP closure, the government has tried different energy sources, such as wind, solar, and geothermal. The committee head pointed out that these technologies have failed to supply adequate power for the country over the past 38 years.

“They need to increase their ambition for nuclear power, which is a clean yet reliable source that’s cheap,” he said.

Mr. Cojuangco pointed out that the AP-1000 of Westinghouse Electric Company, APR-1000 of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP), and the CANDU 6 of Canada are the three readily deliverable nuclear plants fit for the country.

“If there will be a constraint in developing nuclear in the Philippines, it will be our financial capability to finance.”

The Philippines and South Korea inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on October 7 to commence the feasibility study of the BNPP by January 2025.

The study will be divided into two phases – an assessment of the plant’s current condition and an evaluation of its viability to operate.

“KHNP may recommend alternative options, including the construction of a conventional plant or the development of a small modular reactor,” the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

