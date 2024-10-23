BAGUIO CITY — A former cashier of Ilocos Sur-based private firm Shellme Energy Resources Incorporated (SERI) is being hunted down after scamming her former employer with over P8 million.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also filed a total of 136 counts of violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Law against the former employee, who embezzled SERI’s funds into her personal account a total amount of P8.1 million.

As a cashier, she was responsible for preparing checks for SERI via online banking, but NBI found that she reprinted a total of 136 checks, 95 of which were encashed, while 41 checks were traced to have been deposited to her personal account.

Aside from Qualified Theft, the NBI also probed the Money Laundering aspect (of the Qualified Theft) in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), pursuant to the directive of NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago.

A Warrant of Arrest for Qualified Theft has been issued against her with no bail recommended, while the 136 counts of violation of the Anti- Money Laundering Law filed have undergone evaluation by the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office, the NBI said.

The case was recommended on Oct. 11 to be docketed for Preliminary Investigation by the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office finding Arce’s scheme complete of the essential elements of money laundering. — Artemio A. Dumlao