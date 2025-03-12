BAGUIO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in Ilocos Sur aided by local policemen caught an alleged “resurgent” drug trader in San Esteban town before midnight Tuesday.

PDEA-Region 1 Director Joel B. Plaza said the suspect was cornered after he sold two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected crystal meth (shabu) that weighed more or less two grams, worth P13,600, to undercover government agents.

Aside from the shabu, operatives also seized a glass tooter and a fan knife. Authorities also seized the buy-bust money, among other non-drug evidence against him, added Mr. Plaza.

The arrested drug trader earlier surrendered and promised to reform.

Meanwhile, another “resurgent” drug dealer was caught by PDEA-La Union operatives and local policemen in Caba town in La Union.

PDEA agents confiscated 10 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing more or less one gram, worth P6,800, from the dealer.

Also seized were a homemade shotgun, two live ammunitions for caliber 12-gauge shotgun, one cigarette pack, and an opened transparent plastic sachet during the sting at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both were separately taken to a PDEA provincial jail facility in Ilocos Sur and in La Union for processing before they are formally sued for illegal drug charges. — Artemio A. Dumlao