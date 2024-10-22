THE SUPREME COURT (SC) on Tuesday indicated it might act on the petitions challenging the P89.9-billion transfer of funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the national treasury before the scheduled oral arguments in January 2025.

“There is always a possibility for the court to act on the motion for Temporary Restraining Order (TRO). As long as the case isn’t finished yet, they can still act on it, [even before the oral arguments],” SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting said in a news briefing.

The top court scheduled the oral arguments for a petition, filed by Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel, former Finance Undersecretary Ma. Cielo D. Magno, and others, seeking to stop the transfer of P89.9 billion excess PhilHealth funds to the national treasury on Jan. 14, 2025.

Another petition, filed last week, led by former SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio also asked the top court to stop the transfer, citing “technical malversation and/or plunder” committed by the Department of Finance.

As of writing, P60 billion has already been transferred to state coffers. The last tranche of P29.9 billion is scheduled for next month.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto earlier told BusinessWorld they “are only following Congress’ instructions in the budget. We will respect the decision of the Supreme Court.”

A provision included in the 2024 General Appropriations Act allowed the DoF to issue Circular No. 003-2024, authorizing PhilHealth and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. to transfer P89.9 billion and P110 billion, respectively.

These would help fund unprogrammed appropriations worth P203.1 billion, which would support government programs in health, infrastructure, and social services. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana