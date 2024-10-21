BAGUIO CITY — Cordillera Peoples Democratic Front (CPDF) spokesman Simon Fiaryao Naogsan, Sr. alias “Ka Filiw” was captured after intelligence operatives from the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division and policemen caught him early Monday morning during a raid at a house, he was temporarily taking refuge in Bacarra town in Ilocos Norte.

His capture, Major General Gulliver L. Señires, 5th ID commander said, “is a significant blow to the remaining communist armed movement in Northern Luzon.”

Mr. Naogsan Sr. held various key positions including Executive Committee Member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC), head of Regional Propaganda, and former Secretary of the Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG) for Mountain Province.

The rebel leader, a former government engineer at the Commission on Audit, faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder filed before the Regional Trial Courts of Ifugao and Mountain Province. He carries a P2.7million reward for his capture.

His arrest, Mr. Señires added, came after the capture of three senior cadres of the ICRC of the CPP-NPA in Conner, Apayao Province, more than a week ago. This shows “the continuous dismantling of the leadership structure of the New People’s Army in the region.”

He added, “the success of this operation is a testament to our troops’ dedication and the community’s unwavering support.” He further hinted that the information provided by residents was crucial in tracking the rebel leader and ensuring his arrest.

According to the nongovernment human rights group Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA), Mr. Naogsan Sr., already in his late 70s, “was in Ilocos Norte to seek medical attention.”

A team reportedly sent by IHRA to check on Mr. Naogsan Sr. confirmed “he was initially detained at the Bacarra Municipal Police Station but has since been moved to an undisclosed location.”

IHRA is raising concern about Mr. Naogsan Sr.’s “safety and well-being” and is calling “for the immediate disclosure of his location and the protection of his rights, particularly due to his medical condition.” — Artemio A. Dumlao