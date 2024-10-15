THE Civil Service Commission said 47,449 examinees passed the August 2024 Career Service Examination – Pen and Paper Test.

Of the 296,758 examinees, 42,812 passed the CSE Professional Level, with a passing rate of 14.43%, while, 4,637 out of 32,707 examinees passed the CSE Subprofessional Level, or a 14.18% success rate.

The National Capital Region recorded the highest passing rate at 18.96%, with 8,242 examinees passing out of 43,478. Region III followed closely with an 18.73% passing rate, and Region IV ranked third with a 17.56% rate.

Successful examinees can claim their Certificate of Eligibility (CoE), free of charge, beginning Nov. 20, at the CSC Regional or Field Office where the exam was taken.

The CSC reminded passers to check the availability of their CoE before visiting.

The CSE Professional Level confers eligibility for appointment to first and second-level government positions, while the Subprofessional Level eligibility is suitable for first-level clerical, trades, and custodial roles.

Candidates must also meet other job qualifications such as education, experience, and training. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana