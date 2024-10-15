A PHILIPPINE senator on Tuesday called on government agencies to upgrade the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) amid diseases such as the African Swine Fever (ASF) and to boost local meat exports.

“I believe the NMIS should be well-funded, and we should aspire to be like Chile and Argentina by becoming exporters of meat products,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis N. Tolentino said in his speech at the 31st Meat Safety Consciousness Week in Quezon City, based on a statement released by office.

Mr. Tolentino sought the support not just from the Department of Agriculture, but also the Department of Health and the Department of Science and Technology. He added these agencies should closely collaborate with the Department of Trade and Industry, the Presidential Communications Office, and the Department of Budget and Management.

He earlier pushed for the government to declare a state of calamity due to the spread of ASF, which has affected the livelihoods of hog producers.

The Bureau of Animal Industry earlier reported that shipments of pork rose by 10.95% to 450.36 million kilos during the eight months to August.

Last week Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said pork imports may rise this year due to the continued ASF threat on the hog industry — John Victor D. Ordoñez