THE PHILIPPINE Senate on Tuesday approved on final reading resolutions seeking concurrence on an International Labor Organization (ILO) treaty that ensures Philippine companies comply with global standards in labor inspections.

“As we concur with the ratification of ILO Convention No. 81 this afternoon, we reaffirm our commitment to resolve the existing gaps in our current labor policies,” Senator Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva told the plenary after the chamber concurred with the treaty.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ratified the convention in November.

The ILO convention also aims to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of labor inspection in industrial and commercial workplaces.

During plenary, Senators also voted in favor of a resolution concurring in the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, which promotes tax information exchange between countries to combat tax evasion.

Mr. Marcos ratified the tax treaty in October last year, which also aims to boost cooperation between countries in the collection of taxes.

The convention was developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Council of Europe in 1988 and took effect in 1995.

“It currently is the most comprehensive multilateral instrument available for all forms of tax cooperation to tackle tax evasion and avoidance,” according to the OECD’s website.

Nearly 150 countries have signed the convention including those from the Group of 20 (G20) and the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates), it said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez