A BILL providing support services for entrepreneurs engaged in online selling has been filed at the House of Representatives, a measure that will incentivize them to officially register their business.

The measure will help “small online enterprises” formalize their business operations without overburdening them with bureaucratic, tax, and regulatory requirements, according to House Bill (HB) No. 10931, filed by Las Piñas Rep. Camille A. Villar on Sept. 20.

“Small online businesses” refer to entities with annual sales not exceeding P1 million, with operations mainly done through the internet, the bill defined.

HB No. 10931 provides businesses with access to capital by mandating the Landbank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines to offer them with loan products.

The Department of Trade and Industry shall also make it easier for small online businesses to register with the government by streamlining its process, including the establishment of a one-stop shop online portal for support services.

Owners of small online businesses would also be offered a chance to upskill through entrepreneurship training programs, such as “supply chain management, marketing, packaging, maintenance of online selling spaces, consumer relations, laws and regulations on online selling,” under state’s trade school. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio