COTABATO CITY — The police had finally clamped down an elusive suspect in statutory rape cases in an operation in Barangay Titulok in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. James E. Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect was cornered by combined personnel of the Bagumbayan Municipal Police Station and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office in a secluded area in Barangay Titulok with the help of local officials.

The suspect disappeared in Koronadal City after local courts had ordered his arrest for statutory rape cases last July.

Agents of different units under PRO-12 searched in different towns in South Cotabato and in interior areas in Koronadal City until residents of Bagumbayan, an interior town in Sultan Kudarat, reported his presence in Barangay Titulok, leading to his arrest.

Mr. Gulmatico said the court has not recommended bail for the suspect’s temporary release from detention. — John Felix M. Unson