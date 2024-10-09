JOBS and economic growth topped Filipino voters’ concerns ahead of the midterm elections next year, according to a Pulse Asia Research, Inc. survey.

In a Sept. 6-13 survey of 1,200 adults commissioned by think tank Startbase ADR, 57% said job creation, livelihood generation and financial literacy should be part of senatorial bets’ campaign platform.

These were the top issues among 70% of Filipinos in Metro Manila, 60% in the Visayas and 57% in Luzon outside the capital region, and 47% in Mindanao.

The same issues were popular among the Class E or families earning up to P15,000 a month, at 61%, 60% among Class ABC or middle- to upper-class people and 56% among Class D.

In the survey, 44% said investment-led economic growth was the most important issue with a 50% rating in the Visayas 47% in balance Luzon, 41% in Metro Manila and 32% in Mindanao.

It was the most popular issue among Class ABC at 46%, 45% among Class D and 33% among Class E.

Investment-led economic growth was followed by fighting corruption at 41%, quality healthcare at 33% and quality education at 29%.

Peace and order came in sixth place at 24%, followed by wider internet access at 19%, building renewable energy sources at 18%, reliable mass transportation at 17% and fighting illegal drugs at 15%.

Sixty-one percent of the respondents said controlling corruption would boost the trust of citizens in the government, while 58% said it would improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Fifty-two percent said it would lead to economic growth.

Meanwhile, 65% of Filipinos said corruption leads to the loss of trust in the government and public officials, while 51% said it worsens poverty.

In the survey, 45% said corruption causes inefficient service delivery and 43% said it leads to abuse and intimidation by government officials.

The period for the filing of certificates of candidacy for the midterm polls next year ended on Tuesday. As of Monday, 127 people were seeking a seat in the Senate, while 137 groups had registered for the party-list race.

There were 573 politicians seeking congressional seats, according to data from the Commission on Elections. It said 230 people are seeking 82 gubernatorial posts, while 3,647 people are seeking 1,642 mayoralty posts. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza