THE COUNTRY’S first end-of-life vehicle (ELV) dismantling facility was established in Mexico, Pampanga to drive the responsible handling of automotive waste, according to Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota said in a statement on Wednesday that it provided, through its local unit, business development and technical assistance to En Tsumugi ELV Dismantler Corp., together with Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd. En Tsumugi is a pilot project of Japanese ELV dismantler Tsuruoka Co., Ltd. and was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“The facility, open to various car makes, will serve as a benchmark in further developing the local recycling industry while promoting environmental sustainability and the adoption of best practices and foreign expertise,” Toyota said.

The company said that En Tsumugi plays a part in achieving the target under its “Toyota Global 100 Dismantlers” project that is to establish a network of proper ELV dismantling facilities worldwide.

It added that En Tsumugi is the fourth ELV dismantler it has endorsed in the Southeast Asian region, the others being in Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. — Justine Irish D. Tabile