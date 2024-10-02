A LAWMAKER on Wednesday slammed as “unparliamentary” a fellow congressman’s attempt to sidetrack last week’s plenary discussion on the Health department’s proposed budget for next year by the House of Representatives, urging a House ethics panel investigation.

In a statement, Party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co said Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee should face repercussions for scuffling with another congressman to prevent the chamber from ending debates on the Department of Health’s (DoH) proposed 2025 budget.

“I… ask the [House] Committee on Ethics to formally conduct an inquiry into congressman Lee’s actions,” she said, asking the panel to mete out “necessary and appropriate” punishment to Mr. Lee.

“I request the House leadership to ensure congressman Lee’s in-person attendance in the hearings of the ethics committee and caucuses of the rules committee and of the minority,” she added.

Mr. Lee did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment. He initially deferred DoH’s budget approval in plenary last week, pushing for the Health agency to increase Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s benefits packages to lower out-of-pocket hospital expenses of Filipinos. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio