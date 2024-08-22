THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has reversed the bribery charges against Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Ejercito Estrada in connection with a multibillion-peso pork barrel scam.

In a 26-page resolution promulgated on Aug. 22, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division said the prosecution failed to prove that the senator had received a P1-million bribe from businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles.

“Since there is no proof which shows that Estrada received the amount of P1 million… it is doubtful whether he voluntarily acceded to the said transaction,” according to a copy of the resolution written by Associate Justice Ma. Theresa V. Mendoza-Arcega.

“The delivery of the subject money… cannot be construed as the bribe received by Estrada, since the prosecution failed to establish the connection between cash received by [the staff] from Napoles and the deposit made to Estrada’s account,” it added.

The court, however, upheld its conviction of Ms. Napoles for corruption of public officials, saying she had tried to bribe Mr. Estrada’s staff. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio