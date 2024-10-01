BAGUIO CITY — A multi-cornered fight at Baguio City’s congressional race is beginning to shape up with former lawmaker Nicasio Aliping, cashing in on his bid on the first day of filing of candidacies here.

At past 9 a.m., independent bet Mr. Aliping seeks to redeem himself after he, together with public works contractors, was sued for illegal tree cutting and earth moving activities at the Mt. Sto. Tomas Forest Reserve in Tuba in 2016. He was acquitted in 2022 and is again seeking his return into Congress.

Expected to bid in the five or six-cornered Baguio’s congressional race is Gladys Vergara, daughter of former Baguio City long-time Congressman Bernardo M. Vergara, who served the city for 12 years as Mayor then lawmaker.

The younger Vergara, present chairperson of the Baguio Tourism Council, is scheduled to formally file her bid on Oct. 7. She said, “there is a big clamor from the people of Baguio for her to become the city’s lone district legislator”.

Also among those reported to seek congressional seat were long-time Baguio City Mayor and Congressman Mauricio G. Domogan, incumbent councilor Isabelo “Poppo” Cosalan, Soledad Go, wife of Incumbent and third-termer representative Marquez Go, and incumbent Councilor Benny O. Bomogao. — Artemio A. Dumlao