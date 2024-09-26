By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

THE MARCOS administration on Thursday named its senatorial bets for the 2025 midterm elections, including politicians from political dynasties who have dominated the Philippine electoral arena for decades.

The lineup under the so-called “Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas” is composed of five reelectionists including Maria Imelda Josefa R. Marcos, Pilar Juliana S. Cayetano, Manuel M. Lapid, Francis N. Tolentino, and Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin de Castro Abalos, Jr., Makati Mayor Mar-len Abigail S. Binay, ACT-CIS Representative Erwin T. Tulfo, and House Deputy Speaker Camille A. Villar are also part of the administration’s slate.

Also gunning for a Senate seat under the Marcos-led coalition are former senators Panfilo M. Lacson, Vicente C. Sotto III, and Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao.

‘POWERFUL’ DYNASTIES

“This is a coalition of powerful dynasties and immense wealth,” said Arjan P. Aguirre, a political science professor at Ateneo de Manila University in an X message.

“And yes, they are leading the surveys as we approach the filing of certificates of candidacies.”

The administration coalition is composed of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-CMD, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, the Nacionalista Party, and the National Unity Party.

The Marcos lineup could mean that the “current state of affairs will continue in the second half of Marcos, Jr. rule,” Mr. Aguirre said.

Aside from the Marcos-led coalition, other Philippine political camps including the opposition-posturing movement led by former president Rodrigo R. Duterte and traditional opposition forces that have failed to secure key national seats in recent years have also been more active in communicating their preparations for the 2025 midterm polls.

Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio, daughter of Mr. Marcos’ predecessor, resigned as Education Secretary in June, amid widening rift between her family and the administration’s camp.

Mr. Marcos has veered away from some of his predecessor’s key policies, standing up to China amid its aggression at sea and vowing to shift the focus of the government’s anti-drugs campaign to rehabilitation.

Traditional opposition forces such as the Liberal Party, Makabayan bloc and other groups allied to left-wing umbrella Bagong Alyansa Makabayan, and the Akbayan Party of Senator Risa Hontiveros have also recently announced their bets for the 2025 polls, and none of them have been part of the Magic 12 in any major opinion polls.

Mr. Marcos earlier this month assured that his party PFP had huge cash financing for its 2025 bets.

“From the perspective of the ordinary voter, this list, populated by old names, can invoke a sense of either ‘reliability’ or ‘sila-sila na naman’,” Anthony Lawrence Borja, who teaches political science at De La Salle University, said via Messenger chat.

He said voters can draw the line based on the background and track record of individual candidates, “with Filipinos excusing old names tied to a track record they approve of.”

Mr. Borja said the administration slate embodies the “politically conservative leaning” of Mr. Marcos and his narrative of “unity.”

“A number of these candidates invoke conservative and disciplinarian-autocratic tendencies (e.g., Tulfo, Sotto, and Lacson), as well as populist sentiments (e.g., Pacquiao and Binay),” he noted.

“Given the mix-and-match habit of many Filipinos, being in the administration slate is not a guarantee for victory, nor is the popularity of Marcos Jr. easily transferable to candidates.”

A Social Weather Stations survey released last week showed that the rating of the Marcos government rose to a “good” +40 in June from “moderate” +29 in March.

The June 23-July 1 poll showed that 62% of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 22% were dissatisfied, and 15% were neutral with the Marcos administration’s performance.

The June 2024 net satisfaction rating of +40 saw an 11-point increase from the March 2024 rating.

In the poll, the Marcos administration scored poorly on fighting inflation (-16) and eradicating graft and corruption (-10). It also received “neutral” ratings for handling crime and oil price regulations.

On the other hand, the administration was rated “very good” on helping disaster victims (+64), improving children’s education (+62), and helping the poor (+51).

It received “good” ratings on implementing housing programs for the poor (+47), developing science and technology (+46), creating policies that will generate job opportunities (+45), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+38), and ensuring food security (+35).

It received a “moderate” remark on preparing for problems caused by climate change (+29), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+22), and ensuring that no family will ever be hungry and have nothing to eat (+18).