THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday proclaimed political group Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party as a winner of the 2022 national polls, giving the party-list a seat in the House of Representatives with less than a year before the next elections.

Comelec awarded Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party with a proclamation certificate, giving it a seat at the House after the Supreme Court voided the registration papers of another party-list group due to an election law violation.

“The National Board of Canvassers has issued the Certificate of Proclamation in favor of Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party as having obtained the required percentage of votes under the party-list system,” Comelec chief George Erwin M. Garcia said in a letter addressed to House Secretary-General Reginald S. Velasco on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank Comelec for their swift action in issuing the Certificate of Proclamation to Akbayan acting on Congress’ request to fill in a vacancy in the party-list seats as part of the constitutional mandate to fill in all seats allotted for party-list organizations,” Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party President Rafaela David said in a statement published on Facebook. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio