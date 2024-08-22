THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) should seek the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in manning more checkpoints along highways as part of efforts to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), a congressman said on Thursday.

The agency should partner with the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to ensure that hogs being delivered to markets are free from the disease, Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee said in a statement.

“All hands must be on deck to genuinely curb ASF,” he said. “We have force multipliers available from the PNP, HPG and from PPA that could be deployed should the Bureau of Animal Industry decide to set up more checkpoints along major highways and ports.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio