THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Monday said it had scrapped a policy mandating motorists to keep a P100 maintaining balance in their radio frequency identification (RFID) accounts.

The move would enable them to reload their toll accounts on a per-trip basis, TRB Executive Director Alvin A. Carullo said at a Palace briefing.

There were about 100,000 vehicles without RFID tags as of May 2024, accounting for 4.8% of motorists in the country, according to the TRB.

It said 3.6% of those who have installed RFIDs nationwide were not properly reloading their accounts, exacerbating queues at toll gates.

The Transport department on Sunday postponed the implementation of new tollway guidelines, including the imposition of fines on motorists with RFID and insufficient amount on their account, to 2025. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza