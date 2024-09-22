THAILAND’S labor minister has committed to working with his Philippine counterparts to finalize a labor agreement on the protection of overseas Filipino workers and to pursue technical cooperation, according to the Philippine Embassy in Thailand.

In a statement, the embassy said Thai Minister of Labor Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn met with Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent C. Paredes on Sept. 17 to discuss exploring deeper labor ties between both countries.

“Minister Phiphat acknowledged the PH efforts in initiating and proposing a draft labor agreement that has been in the works for several years, toward the protection and promotion of the welfare of Filipino migrant workers in Thailand,” it said.

“Both sides acknowledged the valuable contribution of Filipinos to Thailand’s nation-building, especially in the education and hospitality sectors, which employ many Filipinos.”

In the same meeting, the Minister disclosed their interest to pursue a technical cooperation and the sharing of best practices to strengthen the support networks between the Philippines and Thailand.

The Philippine Senate on Sept. 3 concurred with an International Labor Organization treat that ensures Philippine companies comply with global standards in labor inspections. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ratified the convention in November. — John Victor D. Ordoñez