THE PHILIPPINE Embassy in Lebanon on Monday gave assurance to overseas Filipino workers still in war-torn Beirut that it is accepting and processing voluntary repatriation applications amid the country’s 60-day ceasefire with Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier placed Lebanon under Alert Level 3 and Crisis Alert Level 3, which suspends the return of contract workers to the West Asian country.

“The Philippine Embassy constantly reminds Filipinos in Lebanon to maintain their vigilance and preparedness through various means: ensuring important documents are ready and up to date…” the embassy said in a statement.

It also urged Filipinos in Lebanon to keep an eye on international news and to stay in touch with the Migrant Workers Office in Beirut.

On Dec. 18, 28 Filipinos were repatriated from Lebanon after the ceasefire was declared.

Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire amid Syria’s political transition after the fall of the Al-Assad government.

More than 3,000 people have died in Lebanon since late September, Reuters reported. Israeli airstrikes and widespread detonation of homes destroyed more than 40,000 housing units in the country’s border, it said, citing Lebanon’s state news agency.

“The Embassy continues to monitor the situation across Lebanon and provides updated advisories to Filipino nationals,” the Philippine embassy said.

“The voluntary repatriation program remains open to Filipino nationals who wish to return to the Philippines.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez