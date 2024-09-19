BAGUIO CITY — Tarlac Vice Governor Carlito S. David said the Tarlac provincial government is backing Senate Bill No. 2647, seeking to extend the term and expand the capabilities of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The bill is expected to generate quality jobs and boost economic growth and inclusive development, Mr. David said also citing the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Tarlac Resolution No. 289-2024 earlier passed in July this year declaring a strong support for BCDA’s term and capabilities expansion.

“Whereas, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority was created to be a prime mover of national development by transforming former military bases and properties into premier centers of economic growth, thereby creating a sustainable urban communities aimed to uplift the lives of Filipinos,” the Tarlac provincial board said in its resolution.

Senate Bill No. 2647 seeks to amend Republic Act No. 7227, by extending BCDA’s corporate term for efficient continuity of its functions, mobilize residential and affordable housing developments, support pension funds of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and further promote local and foreign investor confidence. — Artemio A. Dumlao