BAGUIO CITY — The government of Kalinga province has barred the entry of live hogs, pork, and pork-based products from Abra following an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) there.

According to reports, more than 200 hogs have died, with the presence of ASF later confirmed in Manabo, Abra.

Laboratory samples were found positive for ASF on July 4. They had been collected from San Juan, Manabo.

Manabo Mayor Darell Domasing has since ordered a ban on the trade of hogs, pork, and other pork products.

The ban imposed by Kalinga applies to hog shippers, meat vendors, meat shops, and other establishments dealing in meat products.

“The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) will provide further information and instructions regarding this outbreak, and the public is advised to exercise extreme caution when purchasing and consuming processed pork meat products. Only products sourced from areas not affected by ASF should be consumed,” the Kalinga government said in announcing the ban.

The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Cordillera regional office said it provided disinfectants to hog growers in Manabo.

The DA also said the Manabo government needs to reapply for a Recognition of Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry. — Artemio A. Dumlao