FARMERS in La Union are shifting to drought-resistant crops to parry off the dire effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the agriculture sector.

Rice farmer Carlito Eslava of San Gabriel, La Union is now planting corn and mung beans as an alternative to rice to cushion the possible effects of El Niño.

“We will start harvesting rice in the last week of April, but we are still planting corn and mung beans that we can harvest now, as these crops do not require heavy irrigation,” said Mr. Eslava.

Earlier, the La Union Provincial Agriculturist (OPAG) advised the local farmers to look into alternative crops that do not require much water and can thrive under the extreme heat of the sun to avoid agricultural loss.

OPAG Officer-In-Charge Sharon G. Viloria encouraged farmers to cultivate short-gestating crops such as vegetable crops which are planted and harvested in a short period of time.

Ms. Viloria said that registered local farmers and fisherfolks affected by El Niño can avail themselves of the emergency trust fund prepared by provincial government of La Union upon the result of the validation conducted by OPAG.

The emergency trust fund was created through Provincial Ordinance No. 425-2023 which aims to help farmers cope with losses forced by natural disasters and hazards such as El Niño.

The OPAG has als procured vegetable seeds and farming tools to be distributed this month as a form of additional assistance to farmers.

La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David ensured farmers and fisherfolk that her administration is taking initiatives to help them.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPVet) reminded livestock owners and poultry raisers to protect their farm animals against extremely hot conditions.

At present, the OPVet is conducting its “Purga KaPROBINSYAnihan” providing free deworming, vitamins and supplements to small and large ruminants to maintain their health during the dry spell. — Artemio A. Dumlao