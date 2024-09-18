NEARLY P94 million worth of automotive-related products were seized from a warehouse in Quezon City through a joint operation of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Task Force Kalasag and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a statement on Wednesday, the DTI said that the operation on Sept. 9 led to the closure of CSS Autoparts’ warehouse in Quezon City after 20,809 units of uncertified lead-acid storage batteries and tires were seized.

“We refuse to wait for accidents, injuries, or even deaths to happen before taking action. This operation sends a clear message: We will not tolerate the sale of hazardous and substandard products that put the lives of Filipinos at risk,” said DTI Acting Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

The latest operation brought the total confiscated automotive-related products of Task Force Kalasag to 31,000 units, which have a cumulative worth of P114.7 million. — Justine Irish D. Tabile