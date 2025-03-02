THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it hopes to release a jobs blueprint for the wholesale and retail trade industry by midyear.

“We need to finalize it because we have to validate it with our partners,” Trade Undersecretary Mary Jean C. Pacheco told reporters.

The DTI’s partners for the blueprint are the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines (SCMAP) and the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA).

“(We expect to release it) maybe by midyear,” she said.

The blueprint will set targets, which Ms. Pacheco said it will require buy-in by the partners.

“We haven’t presented (the first draft) yet. Because we finished it in December,” she said.

“Our plan is to do consultations first with SCMAP, then do one with PRA, and then do another with the both of them.”

In October, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said that the blueprint will help create a thriving job market in the industry and ensure that innovation and technological advancements translate into opportunities for workers.

It is projected to benefit over 10 million workers in wholesale and retail, which accounted for P4.4 trillion of gross domestic product in 2023, the DTI said.

In December, PRA President Roberto S. Claudio welcomed the roadmap, noting that it will bolster the economy.

“The retail sector is ready to embrace innovation and enhance the customer experience. This blueprint provides a clear roadmap for us to achieve those goals while contributing to economic progress,” Mr. Claudio said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile