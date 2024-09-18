HUNGARIAN company SpaceCrop Technologies and the Davao Region Cacao Industry Development Council have signed a partnership to implement advanced satellite monitoring of 10 cacao farms in Davao Region.

The partnership, formalized during the Hungary-Philippine Business Meeting on Sept. 2 in Budapest, was co-signed and witnessed by Hungarian Consul Mary Anne Montemayor and trade attachés from both countries.

According to SpaceCrop, this collaboration aims to address critical challenges in cacao production, focusing on key outcomes such as improved soil management and enhanced productivity.

SpaceCrop also said that one of the core objectives of the partnership is to leverage satellite-based soil monitoring to provide precise data on soil moisture levels, nutrient content, and overall soil health.

It said that through this technology, cacao farmers will gain predictive insights into soil conditions, allowing them to implement targeted fertilization and soil conservation practices.

“The goal is to minimize water waste, optimize nutrient application, and improve soil fertility, ensuring sustainable cacao cultivation for the long term,” it said.

The project also sought to identify early indicators of plant stress, illness, or insect infestations by tracking crop health using satellite images and data analytics.

“This proactive approach will enable cacao farmers to intervene early, preventing crop loss and improving yields. The data-driven insights will also guide decisions on optimal planting and harvesting times, leading to a more efficient production cycle and increased cacao output,” it said.

SpaceCrop also stated that the collaboration is dedicated to improving the resilience of cacao farms in response to climate change. Satellite data can be used to monitor weather patterns and anticipate possible environmental threats like droughts or floods, allowing farmers to get ready and adjust as needed.

This will also decrease susceptibility to severe weather occurrences and encourage enduring farm sustainability.

SpaceCrop added that its technology will empower farmers with detailed reports on their farm’s performance, helping them adopt best practices in crop rotation, pest management, and land use.

In addition to technological solutions, the partnership includes training support for local cacao farmers on the application of satellite-based technology.

SpaceCrop will work closely with the Davao Region Cacao Industry Development Council and the Office of Hungarian Consul to Davao to build farmers’ capacity in using satellite technology and interpreting data.

Meanwhile, Ms. Montemayor described the partnership as trailblazing that will benefit the cacao farmers in the region to enhance the resilience of their farms and make them more prolific.

“As the cacao capital of the Philippines, this partnership and assistance from SpaceCrop is a much-welcomed development. Such an undertaking will likewise serve as a model for other industries to emulate and spark new collaborations. I pray and hope that many more partnerships will follow suit,” Ms. Montemayor told BusinessWorld. — Maya M. Padillo