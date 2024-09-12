BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government has received the promised second capitation fund or advance payment from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) after posting an exceptional performance in implementing the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) program.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong and the City Health Services Office team, led by Acting City Health Officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes, received P33.2 million from PhilHealth-Baguio Chief Social Insurance Officer Janet Palaez during the flag-raising ceremonies here on Monday.

The capitation fund is under PhilHealth’s sandbox innovation program which grants primary care provider networks (PCPNs) in the country advance payments even before services have been rendered.

Baguio City was among the first seven PCPNs in the country that were frontloaded capitation funds receiving P16 million in December 2023.

Ms. Palaez said the city was granted the second capitation fund after posting a 111% accomplishment exceeding its baseline of 60% of the target in the performance of its Konsulta tasks. — Artemio A. Dumlao