AROUND 800 jobs are up for grabs in a three-day government job fair organized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

In a Viber message to BusinessWorld, the commission said that around 800 slots are up for grabs for the 2024 Government Job Fair. 26 government agencies are also hiring, including state universities.

The job fair ran from Sept. 3-5, providing Filipinos eyeing to pursue a public service career an avenue to meet with recruiters.

For the capital region, the Government Job Fair is being conducted today, Sept. 5, at the Taguig Convention Center in Taguig City starting at 8 a.m.

“Through the job fair, government agencies across 16 regions nationwide are opening doors to a new batch of dedicated individuals who are eager to serve the public,” it added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana