THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) signed a partnership to streamline the processing of work permits for foreign nationals employed in economic zones.

The collaboration runs in parallel with the government’s broader green-lane initiative, under which permits for critical projects are expedited, the DoLE said in a statement Thursday.

The agreement harmonizes the approval processes for DoLE’s Alien Employment Permit and PEZA’s PEZA Visa.

The Data Sharing Agreement was signed on Dec. 16, in Pasay City by Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma and PEZA Director-General Tereso O. Panga.

“The signing of the Data Sharing Agreement marks another significant step in the collaboration between DoLE and PEZA in promoting our shared goal to make the Philippines a preferred investment destination and to ensure that Filipino workers are given preference for employment opportunities in economic zones,” Mr. Laguesma said.

Mr. Panga highlighted PEZA’s alignment with the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023–2028 and its support for the government’s job creation initiatives.

He noted that PEZA ecozones currently employ 1.8 million Filipinos and generate 80,000 to 100,000 new jobs annually. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana