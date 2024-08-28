THE PHILIPPINE government on Wednesday suspended classes amid a southwest monsoon that was bringing rain over parts of the main island of Luzon including the national capital region (NCR).

In a memorandum, the presidential palace suspended classes in public schools and government work in Metro Manila, citing heavy rains caused by the monsoon.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), for its part, suspended the implementation of the expanded number coding scheme for the day.

State weather bureau PAGASA said in a 24-hour weather forecast published on its Facebook Page at 4:00 pm that monsoon rains were expected in Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate rains could happen in Central Luzon, Visayas, Bicol, Calabarzon, and Pangasinan province, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza