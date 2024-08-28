COTABATO CITY — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) and Central Mindanao’s media community will intensify the dissemination of multi-sector efforts in addressing security issues besetting the region.

Major Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of 6th ID, said on Tuesday they are expanding their peacebuilding programs meant to hasten the reintegration into mainstream society of few remaining members of two local terrorist groups and communist insurgents in far-flung areas covered by their units.

“We are calling on the remaining members of these groups to come to us. We shall welcome them and help reunite them with their families,” Mr. Nafarrete said. Mr. Nafarrete was placed at 6th ID’s helm just last month by the commander of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, replacing Major Gen. Alex S. Rillera, now retired.

He said the 6th ID shall also focus on the continuing collection of loose firearms in Central Mindanao in support of the disarmament agenda of Malacañang’s peace overture with southern Moro communities. — John Felix M. Unson