THE COMMISSION on Audit (CoA) on Tuesday pushed to amend the Auditing Code to bolster the agency’s authority in examining public service corporations and private entities engaged in public-private partnerships (PPP) with the government, citing the need boost state accountability mechanisms.

At a Senate hearing, CoA Assistant Commissioner Fortunata M. Rubico said the agency is proposing for lawmakers to amend the code to include “public service corporations” within CoA’s jurisdiction to conduct special audits on whether rate charges, franchise taxes and other fees were reasonably imposed.

“The ultimate goal of this reform is to uphold the integrity of public office and to safeguard public trust,” CoA Commissioner Gamaliel A. Cordoba told the same hearing.

“With this new auditing code, we are not just keeping pace with change, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of governmental reform.”

Under Senate Bill No. 2746, or the Revised Government Auditing Act filed by Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on July 23, CoA is tasked to setup a program allowing civil society organizations to assist state auditors in evaluating and monitoring government projects in remote and critical areas.

The proposed code also bars cash transfers between agencies unless specified under a memorandum of agreement between them. — John Victor D. Ordoñez