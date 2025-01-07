A PHILIPPINE senator on Tuesday urged the government to fast-track the purging of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), citing the need to look into offshoots of these outfits masquerading as other business entities after the state outlawed them.

In a statement, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said many POGOs have turned into other businesses such as business process outsourcing companies, resorts and restaurants to hide their illegal activities.

“More than ever, we need to sustain our efforts to clear out all criminal syndicates that are products of POGOs,” he said. “We must stay the course to ensure a safer and more secure Philippines for all Filipinos.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla on Sunday said the government is still on the hunt for 11,000 illegal POGO workers who failed to leave the country by December.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier ordered a total ban on POGOs due to their links to organized crime such as human trafficking. This was in line with his order during his third State of the Nation Address to shut down POGOs by year-end.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco had said the government was on track to shut down POGO firms by year-end.

The Pagcor chief last month said there were only 17 POGOs in operation, down from 298 licensed POGOs in 2019.

Mr. Gatchalian also cited the need to find these 11,000 POGO workers who evaded deportation since they are likely to end up involving themselves in more criminal activities and illegal operations.

“We can safely assume that these illegal aliens are onto something unlawful and vigilance of everyone is necessary to ensure that such activities are arrested, and these aliens are deported as soon as possible,” he said.

Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra has said his agency had been canceling fake birth certificates used by foreigners who are linked to criminal syndicates.

The Office of the Solicitor General will also go after illegally acquired properties and other assets in the country linked to POGO operations.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, Jr. earlier said shuttering POGOs would not leave a big dent on the economy, saying only 0.25 of 1% of the country’s economic output would be affected by the closures.

“All law enforcement agencies, in close coordination with local government units, as well as the general public must remain vigilant against the presence of POGO offshoots disguised as legitimate business entities,” Mr. Gatchalian said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez