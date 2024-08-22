COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth from a suspected dealer during an entrapment operation in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday.

The operation led to the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect based on tips from Maranao informants,

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Thursday.

PDEA agents and operatives from different police units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region detained the suspect, who was turning over half-a-kilo of the illegal drugs during a clandestine operation on Wednesday in a secluded area in Bacayawan village in Malabang.

The suspect, who was placed under the custody of PDEA-Bangsamoro Region, will be charged with drug trafficking. — John Felix M. Unson