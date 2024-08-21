THE SENATE on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill that seeks to lower Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) premiums to 3.25% next year from 5% this year under the Universal Healthcare Act.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito, who sponsored Senate Bill No. 2620, earlier cited the need to lower the premium, saying Filipinos are still recovering financially from the coronavirus pandemic.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, he moved to retain the 5% premium rate this year instead of the 4% proposed in the bill.

He noted that since the year is about to end, it would be difficult to refund payments made by PhilHealth members since January.

“Thus, the reduced premium rates as amended by the Senate will be effective starting the year 2025 onwards,” he told the floor.

Under the bill, the premium will be 3.25% for those with a monthly income of P10,000 to 50,000, with incremental increases of 0.25% each year, he said.

The National Government will shoulder half of the premium contributions of migrant workers.

PhilHealth started hiking its monthly contribution rate in 2019 so that it can sustain the benefits given to its members. The contribution rate this year stands at 5% from 2.75% five years ago. — John Victor D. Ordoñez