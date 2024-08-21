THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT) has proposed to set up 24/7 tourist courts to swiftly resolve cases involving foreign tourists.

“We are now working with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and we will be collaborating with the Judiciary for the establishment of a 24-hour tourist court for the resolution of crimes related to our tourists,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told congressmen at a budget hearing on Wednesday.

She made the proposal during a sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who agreed that the police, DoJ and Interior and Local Government should work with the Tourism department in investigating and prosecuting tourist-related crimes. — Justine Irish D. Tabile